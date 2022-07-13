How to Watch Lee Westwood at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Lee Westwood is in fifth position, with a score of -4, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Lee Westwood at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Westwood's Statistics
- Westwood has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last five rounds.
- Over his last five rounds, Westwood has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+6
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+2
$0
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
14
+2
$225,333
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+5
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)