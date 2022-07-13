How to Watch Lee Westwood at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 14, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Lee Westwood tees off on the 18th hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Lee Westwood is in fifth position, with a score of -4, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Lee Westwood at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Westwood's Statistics

Westwood has finished below par once and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last five rounds.

Over his last five rounds, Westwood has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +6 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +2 $0 April 7-10 Masters Tournament 14 +2 $225,333 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +5 $0

