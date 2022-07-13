How to Watch Louis Oosthuizen at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Louis Oosthuizen plays his shot from the eighth tee during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Louis Oosthuizen is in 35th position with a score of -1.

How to Watch Louis Oosthuizen at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Oosthuizen's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Oosthuizen has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Oosthuizen has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 60 +9 $26,125 April 7-10 Masters Tournament MC +4 $0 March 17-20 Valspar Championship 62 -2 $17,004

