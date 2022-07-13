How to Watch Louis Oosthuizen at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Louis Oosthuizen is in 35th position with a score of -1.
How to Watch Louis Oosthuizen at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Oosthuizen's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Oosthuizen has finished below par twice, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Oosthuizen has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
MC
+4
$0
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
62
-2
$17,004
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)