How to Watch Lucas Bjerregaard at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 Barracuda Championship, Lucas Bjerregaard is in 72nd position with a score of E.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Bjerregaard's Statistics
- Bjerregaard has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Bjerregaard has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
27
-13
$21,909
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
