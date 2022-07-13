How to Watch Lucas Bjerregaard at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Lucas Bjerregaard walks to the fourth green during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Following the first round of the 2022 Barracuda Championship, Lucas Bjerregaard is in 72nd position with a score of E.

How to Watch Lucas Bjerregaard at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Bjerregaard's Statistics

Bjerregaard has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last seven rounds, Bjerregaard has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 27 -13 $21,909

Regional restrictions apply.