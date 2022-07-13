How to Watch Lucas Herbert at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 14, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Lucas Herbert tees off on the fifth hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Lucas Herbert is in 27th position, with a score of -2, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Lucas Herbert at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Herbert's Statistics

Herbert has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Herbert has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +4 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +13 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 48 +4 $32,040 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 48 +3 $22,092

