How to Watch Luke List at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Luke List is in 133rd position, with a score of +4, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Luke List at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
List's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, List has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.
- List has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
26
-1
$89,400
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)