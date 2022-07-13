How to Watch Luke List at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 14, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Luke List tees off on the third hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Luke List is in 133rd position, with a score of +4, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Luke List at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

List's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, List has finished below par three times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last seven rounds.

List has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +7 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 19 -9 $106,102 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 26 -1 $89,400

