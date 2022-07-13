How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 14, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Mackenzie Hughes tees off on the third hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Mackenzie Hughes is in 77th position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

St Andrews Links (Old Course) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hughes' Statistics

Hughes has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Hughes has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +9 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 16-19 U.S. Open 24 +4 $150,849 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 28 -4 $57,047

Regional restrictions apply.