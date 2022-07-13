Skip to main content

How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 14, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Mackenzie Hughes tees off on the third hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Mackenzie Hughes is in 77th position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at The Open Championship

  • Date: July 14-17, 2022
  • TV: USA Network
  • Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
  • Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hughes' Statistics

  • Hughes has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
  • He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
  • Hughes has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

MC

+9

$0

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

25

-8

$61,835

June 16-19

U.S. Open

24

+4

$150,849

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

28

-4

$57,047

How To Watch

July
13
2022

First Round

TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
