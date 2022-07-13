How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mackenzie Hughes is in 77th position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Mackenzie Hughes at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Hughes' Statistics
- Hughes has finished below par three times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Hughes has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+9
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 16-19
U.S. Open
24
+4
$150,849
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
28
-4
$57,047
