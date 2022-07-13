How to Watch Mark Baldwin at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After he placed 34th in this tournament a year ago, Mark Baldwin has a better finish in mind as he enters play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California July 14-17.
How to Watch Mark Baldwin at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Baldwin's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Baldwin has finished below par five times, while also carding one bogey-free round and three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Baldwin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- The last time Baldwin played this course (2021), he placed 34th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
February 3- 6
AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
49
-5
$21,089
August 5- 8
Barracuda Championship
34
-5
$18,235
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)