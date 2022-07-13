Skip to main content

How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Mark Hubbard plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Mark Hubbard plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Hubbard enters play July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club after a third-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in the last competition he played.

How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Barracuda Championship

  • Date: July 14-17, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Truckee, California
  • Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
  • Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Hubbard's Statistics

  • Hubbard has made the cut in six straight events.
  • Hubbard has carded eight straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in eight straight.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Hubbard has finished below par nine times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 four times.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Hubbard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.
  • In his most recent appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Hubbard placed 43rd on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 7-10

Barbasol Championship

3

-22

$255,300

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

13

-13

$139,042

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

46

-4

$23,679

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

44

-2

$30,015

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

52

+4

$20,009

Regional restrictions apply.

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Barracuda Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
Sports Illustrated may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

USATSI_18671042
NBA

How to Watch Heat vs. 76ers

By Kristofer Habbas1 minute ago
USATSI_18678305
MLS

How to Watch Orlando City SC at Colorado Rapids

By Rafael Urbina1 minute ago
USATSI_18678956_168396175_lowres
MLS

How to Watch New York City FC at FC Dallas

By Brandon Rush1 minute ago
Apr 21, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Joshua Creel putts on the 12th green during the first round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Joshua Creel at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 30, 2020; Truckee, California, USA; Ricky Barnes plays his shot during the first round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Ricky Barnes at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 3, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Callum Tarren takes a relief drop with a tournament official next to the 18th green during the final round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Callum Tarren at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Grayson Murray plays his shot from the 15th fairway during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Grayson Murray at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Brett Drewitt plays his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Brett Drewitt at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Robert Garrigus watches as Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez prepares to putt on the 12th green during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Golf

Robert Garrigus at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

By What's On TV Staff1 minute ago
Sports Illustrated, What's on TV
© 2022 ABG-SI LLC. SPORTS ILLUSTRATED is a registered trademark of ABG-SI LLC. All Rights Reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy