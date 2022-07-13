How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mark Hubbard enters play July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club after a third-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in the last competition he played.
How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Location: Truckee, California
Hubbard's Statistics
- Hubbard has made the cut in six straight events.
- Hubbard has carded eight straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in eight straight.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hubbard has finished below par nine times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 four times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hubbard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.
- In his most recent appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Hubbard placed 43rd on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
3
-22
$255,300
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
13
-13
$139,042
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
46
-4
$23,679
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
44
-2
$30,015
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
52
+4
$20,009
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Time
/EST
