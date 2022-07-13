How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Mark Hubbard plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Mark Hubbard enters play July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club after a third-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in the last competition he played.

How to Watch Mark Hubbard at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Hubbard's Statistics

Hubbard has made the cut in six straight events.

Hubbard has carded eight straight under-par rounds while also finishing with a better-than-average score in eight straight.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hubbard has finished below par nine times, while also carding three bogey-free rounds and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 four times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hubbard has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day eight times.

In his most recent appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Hubbard placed 43rd on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 3 -22 $255,300 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 13 -13 $139,042 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 46 -4 $23,679 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 44 -2 $30,015 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 52 +4 $20,009

