How to Watch Martin Laird at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Martin Laird enters play July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at TPC Deere Run following a 30th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois his last time in competition.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Laird's Statistics
- Laird has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds.
- Laird has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.
- Laird has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+3
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
37
+2
$51,000
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
E
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
