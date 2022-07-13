How to Watch Martin Laird at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Martin Laird hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Martin Laird enters play July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at TPC Deere Run following a 30th-place finish in the John Deere Classic in Silvis, Illinois his last time in competition.

How to Watch Martin Laird at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Laird's Statistics

Laird has carded an under-par score in five straight rounds.

Laird has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 10 rounds.

Laird has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +3 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 37 +2 $51,000 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC E $0

