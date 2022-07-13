How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Martin Trainer enters play July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after failing to make the cut in the same tournament in 2021.
How to Watch Martin Trainer at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Trainer's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Trainer has finished below par four times, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last eight rounds.
- Trainer has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- He missed the cut the last time he played Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
63
-2
$15,407
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+8
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
52
+4
$20,009
