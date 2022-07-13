How to Watch Matt Every at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matt Every hits the links July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after missing the cut in the same event in 2021.
How to Watch Matt Every at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Every's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Every has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
- Every missed the cut when he last played the course at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
+6
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+17
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+15
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+1
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
70
+6
$7,659
