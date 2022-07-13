How to Watch Matt Every at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Matt Every plays his shot from the 15th fairway during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Matt Every hits the links July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after missing the cut in the same event in 2021.

How to Watch Matt Every at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Every's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, he has not finished any of them bogey-free or under par.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Every has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

Every missed the cut when he last played the course at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC +6 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +17 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +15 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +1 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open 70 +6 $7,659

