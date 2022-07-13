How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 55th position, with a score of E, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Fitzpatrick's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished below par four times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score in three of his last nine rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.
- Over his last nine rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
6
-3
$239,895
June 16-19
U.S. Open
1
-6
$3,150,000
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
10
-9
$219,675
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
