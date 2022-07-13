How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Matthew Fitzpatrick plays his shot from the 17th tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Fitzpatrick is in 55th position, with a score of E, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Matthew Fitzpatrick at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

St Andrews Links (Old Course) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Fitzpatrick's Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished below par four times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score in three of his last nine rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Over his last nine rounds, Fitzpatrick has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 6 -3 $239,895 June 16-19 U.S. Open 1 -6 $3,150,000 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 10 -9 $219,675 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0

Regional restrictions apply.