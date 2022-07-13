How to Watch Matthias Schmid at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthias Schmid enters the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 after an eighth-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in his most recent tournament.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Schmid's Statistics
- Schmid has finished below par four times, completed his day without a bogey three times and finished four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score four times in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Schmid has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
8
-17
$100,825
July 15-18
The Open Championship
59
+2
$0
