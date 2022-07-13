How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Matthias Schwab will compete in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 after a 16th-place finish in Silvis, Illinois at the John Deere Classic.
How to Watch Matthias Schwab at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Schwab's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Schwab has finished below par six times, while also carding one bogey-free round and six rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score twice in his last 10 rounds.
- Schwab has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.
- In 2020, Schwab's last time competing at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood), he placed third in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
53
-3
$20,003
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
57
+5
$18,984
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
59
-12
$20,202
