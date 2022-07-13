How to Watch Matthieu Pavon at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Barracuda Championship, Matthieu Pavon is in 29th position with a score of -2.
How to Watch Matthieu Pavon at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Pavon's Statistics
- Pavon has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.
- Pavon has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
36
+2
$45,315
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, Second Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)