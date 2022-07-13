How to Watch Matthieu Pavon at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 16, 2018; Southampton, NY, USA; Matthieu Pavon putts the seventeenth green during the third round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Shinnecock Hills GC - Shinnecock Hills Golf C. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Schneidler-USA TODAY Sports

Following the end of the first round of the 2022 Barracuda Championship, Matthieu Pavon is in 29th position with a score of -2.

How to Watch Matthieu Pavon at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV

Pavon's Statistics

Pavon has finished below par twice and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.

Pavon has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 36 +2 $45,315

