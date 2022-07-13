How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Maverick McNealy looks for better results in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after he finished 18th shooting -14 in this tournament a year ago at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).
How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
McNealy's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, McNealy has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
- McNealy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
- In 2021, McNealy's last time competing at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood), he placed 18th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
8
-15
$214,775
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+2
$0
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+2
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
75
+15
$23,950
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)