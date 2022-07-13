How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 2, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Maverick McNealy hits a shot out of the sand on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Maverick McNealy looks for better results in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after he finished 18th shooting -14 in this tournament a year ago at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).

How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

McNealy's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, McNealy has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.

McNealy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

In 2021, McNealy's last time competing at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood), he placed 18th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 16 -1 $103,262 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 8 -15 $214,775 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +2 $0 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +2 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 75 +15 $23,950

