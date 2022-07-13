Skip to main content

How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 2, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Maverick McNealy hits a shot out of the sand on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Maverick McNealy looks for better results in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after he finished 18th shooting -14 in this tournament a year ago at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).

How to Watch Maverick McNealy at the Barracuda Championship

  • Date: July 14-17, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Truckee, California
  • Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
McNealy's Statistics

  • Over his last 10 rounds, McNealy has finished below par seven times, while also carding seven rounds with a better-than-average score.
  • He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 10 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 twice.
  • McNealy has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in three of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
  • In 2021, McNealy's last time competing at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood), he placed 18th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

July 7-10

Genesis Scottish Open

16

-1

$103,262

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

8

-15

$214,775

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

MC

+2

$0

May 26-29

Charles Schwab Challenge

MC

+2

$0

May 19-22

PGA Championship

75

+15

$23,950

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Barracuda Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
USATSI_18671042
