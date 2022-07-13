How to Watch Max Homa at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 14, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Max Homa tees off on the 11th hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Max Homa is in 77th position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Max Homa at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Homa's Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Homa has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last nine rounds.

Homa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 16 -1 $103,262 June 16-19 U.S. Open 47 +9 $50,672 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 5 -6 $411,600 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 23 -1 $77,700

