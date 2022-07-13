How to Watch Max Homa at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Max Homa is in 77th position, with a score of +1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Max Homa at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Homa's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Homa has finished below par twice, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last nine rounds.
- Homa has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
16
-1
$103,262
June 16-19
U.S. Open
47
+9
$50,672
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5
-6
$411,600
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
23
-1
$77,700
