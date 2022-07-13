How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Michael Gligic enters play July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club after a 21st-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in the most recent competition he played.
How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Gligic's Statistics
- Gligic will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Gligic has finished below par 10 times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 12 rounds.
- Gligic has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.
- The last time Gligic golfed this course (2021), he finished 59th.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
21
-14
$37,308
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
10
-14
$179,275
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
40
-6
$36,105
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
73
-9
$17,927
How To Watch
