How to Watch Michael Gligic at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Michael Gligic plays his shot from the second tee during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Michael Gligic enters play July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club after a 21st-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in the most recent competition he played.

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Gligic's Statistics

Gligic will try to extend his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Over his last 12 rounds, Gligic has finished below par 10 times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in two of his last 12 rounds.

Gligic has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last 12 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

The last time Gligic golfed this course (2021), he finished 59th.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 21 -14 $37,308 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 10 -14 $179,275 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 40 -6 $36,105 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 73 -9 $17,927

