How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Michael Thompson of St. Simons Island Georgia lines up a putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links July 14-17, Michael Thompson will try to build upon his last performance in the Barracuda Championship. In 2021, he shot -10 and finished 20th at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Thompson's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Thompson has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Thompson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Thompson last played at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021 and placed 20th in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC +3 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 59 -6 $16,117 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 40 +2 $30,660 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson 25 -17 $68,445 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 64 +15 $19,440

Regional restrictions apply.