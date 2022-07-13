How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links July 14-17, Michael Thompson will try to build upon his last performance in the Barracuda Championship. In 2021, he shot -10 and finished 20th at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Michael Thompson at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Thompson's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Thompson has finished below par four times, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Thompson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Thompson last played at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021 and placed 20th in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
+3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
59
-6
$16,117
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
40
+2
$30,660
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
25
-17
$68,445
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
64
+15
$19,440
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
