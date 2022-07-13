How to Watch Mike Lorenzo-Vera at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Aug 8, 2020; San Francisco, California, USA; Mike Lorenzo-Vera plays from the rough on the 7th hole during the third round of the 2020 PGA Championship golf tournament at TPC Harding Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Mike Lorenzo-Vera enters play in Truckee, California trying for better results July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Barbasol Championship

How to Watch Mike Lorenzo-Vera at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Lorenzo-Vera's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, Lorenzo-Vera has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last six rounds, Lorenzo-Vera has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -4 $0 July 15-18 The Open Championship MC +4 $0

