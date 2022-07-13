How to Watch Mike Lorenzo-Vera at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Mike Lorenzo-Vera enters play in Truckee, California trying for better results July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after failing to make the cut in his last competition, the Barbasol Championship
How to Watch Mike Lorenzo-Vera at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Lorenzo-Vera's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, Lorenzo-Vera has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last six rounds, Lorenzo-Vera has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
July 15-18
The Open Championship
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
