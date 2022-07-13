How to Watch Mito Pereira at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Mito Pereira is in 119th position with a score of +3.
How to Watch Mito Pereira at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Pereira's Statistics
- Pereira has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last five rounds.
- Pereira has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last five rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+7
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+4
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
13
-3
$221,400
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
