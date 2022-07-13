How to Watch Nick Hardy at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Nick Hardy of Northbrook Illinois hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Hardy will play July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. In his most recent tournament he took 30th in the John Deere Classic, shooting -10 at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Nick Hardy at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Hardy's Statistics

Hardy will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.

Hardy has finished below par seven times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.

Over his last 12 rounds, Hardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 30 -10 $39,082 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 8 -11 $243,605 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 March 31 - April 3 Valero Texas Open MC +2 $0

