How to Watch Nick Hardy at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Nick Hardy of Northbrook Illinois hits his tee shot on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Hardy will play July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. In his most recent tournament he took 30th in the John Deere Classic, shooting -10 at TPC Deere Run.

How to Watch Nick Hardy at the Barracuda Championship

  • Date: July 14-17, 2022
  • TV: Golf Channel
  • Location: Truckee, California
  • Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
  • Location: Truckee, California

Hardy's Statistics

  • Hardy will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
  • Hardy has finished below par seven times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
  • He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.
  • Over his last 12 rounds, Hardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.

Last Five Tournaments

DateTournamentFinishScoreEarnings

June 30 - July 3

John Deere Classic

30

-10

$39,082

June 23-26

Travelers Championship

8

-11

$243,605

June 16-19

U.S. Open

14

+2

$241,302

June 9-12

RBC Canadian Open

35

-3

$39,730

March 31 - April 3

Valero Texas Open

MC

+2

$0

How To Watch

July
13
2022

Barracuda Championship, First Round

TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)
USATSI_18671042
