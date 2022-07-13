How to Watch Nick Hardy at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Hardy will play July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. In his most recent tournament he took 30th in the John Deere Classic, shooting -10 at TPC Deere Run.
How to Watch Nick Hardy at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Hardy's Statistics
- Hardy will attempt to extend his streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend in this tournament.
- Hardy has finished below par seven times and carded 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 12 rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 12 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 three times.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Hardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day seven times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
30
-10
$39,082
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
8
-11
$243,605
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
MC
+2
$0
How To Watch
