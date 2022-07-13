How to Watch Nick Watney at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Nick Watney hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Nick Watney seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Barracuda Championship. He finished 43rd at the par-71 Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021.

How to Watch Nick Watney at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Watney's Statistics

Watney has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Watney has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

The last time Watney played this course (2021), he finished 43rd.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +7 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +14 $0 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +14 $0

Regional restrictions apply.