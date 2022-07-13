How to Watch Nick Watney at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Nick Watney seeks better fortunes this time around in the 2022 Barracuda Championship. He finished 43rd at the par-71 Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021.
How to Watch Nick Watney at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Watney's Statistics
- Watney has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Watney has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- The last time Watney played this course (2021), he finished 43rd.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+7
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+14
$0
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+14
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
