How to Watch Nicolai Hojgaard at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Nicolai Hojgaard is in 77th position with a score of +1.
How to Watch Nicolai Hojgaard at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Live Stream on fuboTV
Hojgaard's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Hojgaard has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last five rounds.
- Hojgaard has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+6
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+13
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
MC
+4
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)