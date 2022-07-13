How to Watch Omar Uresti at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Omar Uresti watches his shot from the third tee during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Omar Uresti shot +12 and took 66th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) July 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Barracuda Championship.

How to Watch Omar Uresti at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Uresti's Statistics

Uresti has finished below par three times and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Uresti has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Uresti last played this course in 2020, finishing 66th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 67 E $14,910 March 17-20 Valspar Championship MC +11 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC E $0 July 15-18 Barbasol Championship MC +3 $0

