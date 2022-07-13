How to Watch Omar Uresti at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Omar Uresti shot +12 and took 66th the last time he played in this tournament. He'll tee off at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) July 14-17 with his sights set higher this time around in the 2022 Barracuda Championship.
How to Watch Omar Uresti at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Location: Truckee, California
Uresti's Statistics
- Uresti has finished below par three times and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last eight rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Uresti has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Uresti last played this course in 2020, finishing 66th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
67
E
$14,910
March 17-20
Valspar Championship
MC
+11
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
E
$0
July 15-18
Barbasol Championship
MC
+3
$0
