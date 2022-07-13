How to Watch Parker McLachlin at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Parker McLachlin starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after failing to make the cut in the tournament a year ago at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).
How to Watch Parker McLachlin at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
McLachlin's Statistics
- Over his last six rounds, McLachlin has finished below par once.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- McLachlin has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.
- McLachlin missed the cut when he last played the course at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) (2021).
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
+1
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+6
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+5
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+15
$0
March 3- 6
Puerto Rico Open
MC
+14
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)