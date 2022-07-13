How to Watch Parker McLachlin at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Parker McLachlin of Kohanaiki Hawaii tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Parker McLachlin starts play this weekend looking for a better outcome in the 2022 Barracuda Championship after failing to make the cut in the tournament a year ago at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood).

How to Watch Parker McLachlin at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

McLachlin's Statistics

Over his last six rounds, McLachlin has finished below par once.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

McLachlin has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last six rounds.

McLachlin missed the cut when he last played the course at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) (2021).

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC +1 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +6 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +5 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +15 $0 March 3- 6 Puerto Rico Open MC +14 $0

