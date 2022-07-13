How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 13, 2022; St. Andrews, Fife, SCT; Patrick Cantlay hits his tee shot on the 7th hole during a practice round for the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Cantlay is in 27th position, with a score of -2, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Cantlay's Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Cantlay has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last nine rounds.

Cantlay has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 4 -4 $356,348 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 13 -10 $159,775 June 16-19 U.S. Open 14 +2 $241,302 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 3 -7 $708,000

