How to Watch Patrick Cantlay at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Cantlay is in 27th position, with a score of -2, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Cantlay's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Cantlay has finished below par six times, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded the best score of the day once while finishing with a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last nine rounds.
- Cantlay has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
4
-4
$356,348
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
13
-10
$159,775
June 16-19
U.S. Open
14
+2
$241,302
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
3
-7
$708,000
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
