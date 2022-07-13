How to Watch Patrick Reed at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Patrick Reed is in 55th position, with a score of E, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Patrick Reed at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Reed's Statistics
- Over his last nine rounds, Reed has finished below par once, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Reed has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
49
+10
$44,038
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
53
+6
$27,994
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
7
-5
$246,540
May 19-22
PGA Championship
34
+4
$61,607
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
