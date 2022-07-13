How to Watch Patrick Reed at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 14, 2022; St. Andrews, SCT; Patrick Reed tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the 150th Open Championship golf tournament at St. Andrews Old Course. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports

Patrick Reed is in 55th position, with a score of E, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Patrick Reed at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

St Andrews Links (Old Course) Live Stream on fuboTV:

Reed's Statistics

Over his last nine rounds, Reed has finished below par once, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last nine rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Reed has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open 49 +10 $44,038 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 53 +6 $27,994 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge 7 -5 $246,540 May 19-22 PGA Championship 34 +4 $61,607

