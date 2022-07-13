How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Paul Barjon hits the links in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 coming off a 54th-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in his most recent tournament.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Barjon's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Barjon has finished below par six times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Over his last 10 rounds, Barjon has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
- Barjon last played this course in 2021, finishing 54th in the field.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
54
-9
$8,584
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
53
-3
$20,003
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
46
-1
$26,535
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+11
$0
