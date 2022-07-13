How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Paul Barjon hits a fairway shot on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Paul Barjon hits the links in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 coming off a 54th-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in his most recent tournament.

How to Watch Paul Barjon at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Barjon's Statistics

Over his last 10 rounds, Barjon has finished below par six times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Over his last 10 rounds, Barjon has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Barjon last played this course in 2021, finishing 54th in the field.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 54 -9 $8,584 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 53 -3 $20,003 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 46 -1 $26,535 May 26-29 Charles Schwab Challenge MC +11 $0

