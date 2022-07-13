How to Watch Paul Casey at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Mar 23, 2022; Austin, Texas, USA; Paul Casey tees off on #1 during the first round of the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Erich Schlegel-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Paul Casey is in 35th position with a score of -1.

How to Watch Paul Casey at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

St Andrews Links (Old Course) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Casey's Statistics

Casey has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last nine rounds.

Casey has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings March 10-14 THE PLAYERS Championship 3 -11 $1,380,000 March 3- 6 Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard 72 +13 $24,120 February 17-20 The Genesis Invitational 15 -8 $189,000 October 14-17 The CJ Cup @ Summit 25 -17 $70,506

Regional restrictions apply.