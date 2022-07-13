How to Watch Paul Casey at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Paul Casey is in 35th position with a score of -1.
How to Watch Paul Casey at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Casey's Statistics
- Casey has finished below par seven times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last nine rounds.
- Casey has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last nine rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
March 10-14
THE PLAYERS Championship
3
-11
$1,380,000
March 3- 6
Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard
72
+13
$24,120
February 17-20
The Genesis Invitational
15
-8
$189,000
October 14-17
The CJ Cup @ Summit
25
-17
$70,506
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
