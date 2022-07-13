How to Watch Phil Mickelson at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Phil Mickelson is in 55th position with a score of E.
How to Watch Phil Mickelson at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Mickelson's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Mickelson has finished below par once, while also carding one round with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Mickelson has not finished within five strokes of the best score of the day in any of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+11
$0
January 26-29
Farmers Insurance Open
MC
+3
$0
January 20-23
The American Express
MC
+7
$0
January 6- 9
Sentry Tournament of Champions
30
-14
$108,000
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)