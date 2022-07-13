How to Watch Rafael Cabrera Bello at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rafael Cabrera Bello will compete in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 after a 36th-place finish in North Berwick, United Kingdom at the Genesis Scottish Open.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Cabrera Bello's Statistics
- Over his last 10 rounds, Cabrera Bello has finished below par three times, while also carding five rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Cabrera Bello has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day two times.
- The last time he competed at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Cabrera Bello failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
36
+2
$45,315
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
64
+5
$18,531
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+4
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+3
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
E
$0
