Ricardo Gouveia will compete at the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) from July 14-17.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Gouveia's Statistics
- Gouveia has finished below par three times and carded three rounds with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in his last six rounds.
- Over his last six rounds, Gouveia has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
8
-17
$100,825
