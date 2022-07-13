How to Watch Rich Bland at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Rich Bland will compete July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California. In his most recent tournament he took 43rd in the U.S. Open, shooting +8 at The Country Club of Brookline.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Bland's Statistics
- Bland has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last eight.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Bland has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
43
+8
$59,332
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
29
-6
$55,112
July 15-18
The Open Championship
67
+3
$26,900
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
