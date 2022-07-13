How to Watch Rich Bland at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the end of the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Rich Bland is in 146th position with a score of +6.
How to Watch Rich Bland at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Bland's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Bland has finished two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Bland has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
43
+8
$59,332
May 26-29
Charles Schwab Challenge
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+10
$0
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
29
-6
$55,112
