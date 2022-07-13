How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Richy Werenski plays his shot from the 15th fairway during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

When he takes the course July 14-17, Richy Werenski will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Barracuda Championship. In 2021, he shot -3 and placed 59th at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Werenski's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Werenski has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Werenski has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

In his last appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Werenski placed 59th on the leaderboard.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC +2 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +5 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC +11 $0 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC +3 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +8 $0

Regional restrictions apply.