How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he takes the course July 14-17, Richy Werenski will aim to improve upon his last performance in the Barracuda Championship. In 2021, he shot -3 and placed 59th at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Richy Werenski at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Werenski's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Werenski has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Werenski has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
- In his last appearance at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Werenski placed 59th on the leaderboard.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
+2
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+5
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
+11
$0
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
+3
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+8
$0
