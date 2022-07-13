Ricky Barnes at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 30, 2020; Truckee, California, USA; Ricky Barnes plays his shot during the first round of the Barracuda Championship golf tournament at Old Greenwood. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Ricky Barnes looks to fair better in the 2022 Barracuda Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.

How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Barnes' Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Barnes has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Over his last eight rounds, Barnes has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.

Barnes didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he played Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC E $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 69 +1 $14,697 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +6 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open MC +4 $0 March 24-27 Corales Puntacana Championship MC +10 $0

Regional restrictions apply.