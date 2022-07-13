Ricky Barnes at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

How to Watch Ricky Barnes at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ricky Barnes looks to fair better in the 2022 Barracuda Championship than the last time he played in this event in 2021 when he failed to make the cut.
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Barnes' Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Barnes has finished below par twice, while also carding two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Over his last eight rounds, Barnes has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day one time.
- Barnes didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he played Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
E
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
69
+1
$14,697
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+6
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
MC
+4
$0
March 24-27
Corales Puntacana Championship
MC
+10
$0
