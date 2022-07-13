Robert Garrigus at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
At the Barbasol Championship, Robert Garrigus struggled, failing to make the cut at Keene Trace Golf Club. He's looking for better results in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 in Truckee, California.
How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Garrigus' Statistics
- Garrigus has finished below par three times and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Garrigus has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.
- The last time he competed at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2020, Garrigus missed the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-3
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
-1
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+12
$0
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
MC
+7
$0
April 28 - May 1
Mexico Open
42
-6
$23,287
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
