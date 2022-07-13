Robert Garrigus at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel | July 14-17

How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 8, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Robert Garrigus watches as Sebastian Garcia Rodriguez prepares to putt on the 12th green during the second round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

At the Barbasol Championship, Robert Garrigus struggled, failing to make the cut at Keene Trace Golf Club. He's looking for better results in the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 in Truckee, California.

How to Watch Robert Garrigus at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Garrigus' Statistics

Garrigus has finished below par three times and carded one round with a better-than-average score over his last six rounds played.

He has not finished any of his last six rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Garrigus has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last six rounds.

The last time he competed at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2020, Garrigus missed the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -3 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC -1 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +12 $0 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship MC +7 $0 April 28 - May 1 Mexico Open 42 -6 $23,287

Regional restrictions apply.