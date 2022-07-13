How to Watch Robert MacIntyre at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Robert MacIntyre is in 27th position with a score of -2.
How to Watch Robert MacIntyre at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
MacIntyre's Statistics
- MacIntyre has finished below par once and carded four rounds with a better-than-average score over his last seven rounds played.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- MacIntyre has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
77
+17
$23,800
April 7-10
Masters Tournament
23
+3
$138,000
March 31 - April 3
Valero Texas Open
35
-5
$41,925
