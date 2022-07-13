How to Watch Robert Streb at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 1, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Robert Streb hits his tee shot on the 2nd hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

Robert Streb, the No. 191 player in the world, looks to improve upon his fifth-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) July 14-17.

How to Watch Robert Streb at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Live Stream on fuboTV

Streb's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Streb has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last eight rounds, Streb has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

The last time Streb competed at this course (2020), he placed fifth.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +10 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +1 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 35 -7 $43,243 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday MC +3 $0

