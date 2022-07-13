How to Watch Robert Streb at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Robert Streb, the No. 191 player in the world, looks to improve upon his fifth-place finish in last year's tournament when he begins play in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) July 14-17.
How to Watch Robert Streb at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Streb's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Streb has finished below par four times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last eight rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last eight rounds, Streb has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- The last time Streb competed at this course (2020), he placed fifth.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+10
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+1
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
35
-7
$43,243
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
MC
+3
$0
