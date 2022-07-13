How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 7, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Roger Sloan lines up a putt on the 12th green during the first round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

When he hits the links July 14-17, Roger Sloan will aim to build upon his last performance in the Barracuda Championship. In 2021, he shot -17 and finished sixth at Keene Trace Golf Club.

How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Sloan's Statistics

Sloan has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.

He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last five rounds.

Over his last five rounds, Sloan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.

Sloan last played at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021 and placed sixth in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship MC -4 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +10 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC -1 $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open MC +2 $0

