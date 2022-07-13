How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
When he hits the links July 14-17, Roger Sloan will aim to build upon his last performance in the Barracuda Championship. In 2021, he shot -17 and finished sixth at Keene Trace Golf Club.
How to Watch Roger Sloan at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Sloan's Statistics
- Sloan has finished below par twice and carded two rounds with a better-than-average score over his last five rounds played.
- He has carded one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last five rounds.
- Over his last five rounds, Sloan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day two times.
- Sloan last played at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021 and placed sixth in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
MC
-4
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+10
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
-1
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
MC
+2
$0
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)