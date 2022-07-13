How to Watch Rory McIlroy at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Rory McIlroy is in second position with a score of -6.
How to Watch Rory McIlroy at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
McIlroy's Statistics
- McIlroy has finished below par six times, completed his day without a bogey once and finished seven rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last nine rounds, while scoring among the top five in three rounds and the top 10 four times.
- Over his last nine rounds, McIlroy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score for the day six times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
19
-9
$106,102
June 16-19
U.S. Open
5
-2
$674,953
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
1
-19
$1,566,000
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
18
-2
$142,800
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
