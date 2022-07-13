How to Watch Russell Henley at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Russell Henley is in 27th position, with a score of -2, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Russell Henley at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Henley's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Henley has finished below par once, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.
- Over his last seven rounds, Henley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
60
+9
$26,125
May 5- 8
Wells Fargo Championship
41
+5
$33,750
April 14-17
RBC Heritage
MC
+1
$0
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
