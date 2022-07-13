How to Watch Russell Henley at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 17, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Russell Henley drops his club after teeing off on the 13th hole during the second round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Russell Henley is in 27th position, with a score of -2, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Russell Henley at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Henley's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Henley has finished below par once, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has not finished any of his last seven rounds with one of the 10 best scores of the day.

Over his last seven rounds, Henley has finished within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 60 +9 $26,125 May 5- 8 Wells Fargo Championship 41 +5 $33,750 April 14-17 RBC Heritage MC +1 $0

