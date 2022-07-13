How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition, Ryan Armour missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom. He'll be after a better result July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California.
How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Location: Truckee, California
Armour's Statistics
- Over his last eight rounds, Armour has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.
- Armour has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.
- The last time he competed at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Armour failed to make the cut in the event.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
MC
+10
$0
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
MC
+2
$0
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
25
-8
$61,835
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
May 12-15
AT&T Byron Nelson
MC
-1
$0
