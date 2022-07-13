How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 30, 2022; Silvis, Illinois, USA; Ryan Armour of Silver Lake Ohio attempts a long putt on the 14th green during the first round of the John Deere Classic golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Marc Lebryk-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition, Ryan Armour missed the cut at the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom. He'll be after a better result July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship in Truckee, California.

How to Watch Ryan Armour at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!

Armour's Statistics

Over his last eight rounds, Armour has finished below par three times, while also carding three rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-five score once in his last eight rounds.

Armour has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of his last eight rounds.

The last time he competed at Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021, Armour failed to make the cut in the event.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open MC +10 $0 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic MC +2 $0 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 25 -8 $61,835 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 May 12-15 AT&T Byron Nelson MC -1 $0

Regional restrictions apply.