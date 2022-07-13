How to Watch Ryan Fox at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
In his last competition at the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom, Ryan Fox finished the weekend at +4, good for a 47th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 aiming for a better finish.
How to Watch Ryan Fox at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Fox's Statistics
- Fox has finished below par twice and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.
- Fox has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
47
+4
$27,711
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
54
+7
$29,250
July 15-18
The Open Championship
67
+3
$26,900
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
