How to Watch Ryan Fox at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Ryan Fox plays his shot on the seventh tee during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

In his last competition at the Genesis Scottish Open in North Berwick, United Kingdom, Ryan Fox finished the weekend at +4, good for a 47th-place finish. He heads into the 2022 Barracuda Championship July 14-17 aiming for a better finish.

How to Watch Ryan Fox at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Fox's Statistics

Fox has finished below par twice and carded six rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 10 rounds played.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 10 rounds.

Fox has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 47 +4 $27,711 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 54 +7 $29,250 July 15-18 The Open Championship 67 +3 $26,900

