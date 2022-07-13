How to Watch Ryan Fox at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

May 22, 2022; Tulsa, OK, USA; Ryan Fox plays his shot on the seventh tee during the final round of the PGA Championship golf tournament at Southern Hills Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Fox is in 35th position, with a score of -1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Ryan Fox at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Fox's Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Fox has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last seven rounds.

Over his last seven rounds, Fox has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 47 +4 $27,711 June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +5 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship 54 +7 $29,250 July 15-18 The Open Championship 67 +3 $26,900

Regional restrictions apply.