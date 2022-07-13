How to Watch Ryan Fox at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ryan Fox is in 35th position, with a score of -1, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Ryan Fox at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Fox's Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Fox has finished below par three times, while also carding four rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last seven rounds.
- Over his last seven rounds, Fox has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day three times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
47
+4
$27,711
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+5
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
54
+7
$29,250
July 15-18
The Open Championship
67
+3
$26,900
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)