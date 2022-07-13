How to Watch Ryan Moore at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jul 9, 2022; Nicholasville, Kentucky, USA; Ryan Moore prepares to putt on the fourth green during the third round of the Barbasol Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Ryan Moore enters play July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club following a 54th-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky his last time in competition.

How to Watch Ryan Moore at the Barracuda Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Location: Truckee, California

Truckee, California Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)

Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) Live Stream on fuboTV

Moore's Statistics

Moore has made the cut in six straight events.

Over his last 12 rounds, Moore has finished below par nine times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds.

Over his last 12 rounds, Moore has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.

Moore didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he played Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021

Last Five Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Barbasol Championship 54 -9 $8,584 June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 24 -11 $57,865 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 35 -3 $39,730 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 70 +15 $24,600 February 10-13 Waste Management Phoenix Open 49 -3 $20,869

