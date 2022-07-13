How to Watch Ryan Moore at the Barracuda Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Ryan Moore enters play July 14-17 in the 2022 Barracuda Championship at Keene Trace Golf Club following a 54th-place finish in the Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Kentucky his last time in competition.
How to Watch Ryan Moore at the Barracuda Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: Golf Channel
- Location: Truckee, California
- Course: Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood)
Moore's Statistics
- Moore has made the cut in six straight events.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Moore has finished below par nine times, while also carding one bogey-free round and eight rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded one of the five best scores in one of his last 12 rounds.
- Over his last 12 rounds, Moore has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score for the day four times.
- Moore didn't shoot well, missing the cut the last time he played Tahoe Mt. Club (Old Greenwood) in 2021
Last Five Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Barbasol Championship
54
-9
$8,584
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
24
-11
$57,865
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
35
-3
$39,730
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
70
+15
$24,600
February 10-13
Waste Management Phoenix Open
49
-3
$20,869
How To Watch
July
13
2022
Barracuda Championship, First Round
TV CHANNEL: Golf Channel
Time
/EST
