How to Watch Sahith Theegala at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Sahith Theegala is in 13th position with a score of -3.
How to Watch Sahith Theegala at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Theegala's Statistics
- Theegala has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.
- He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last nine rounds.
- Theegala has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 30 - July 3
John Deere Classic
16
-12
$97,803
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
2
-17
$738,700
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
53
+1
$20,387
June 2- 5
the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday
5
-6
$411,600
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
