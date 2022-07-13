How to Watch Sahith Theegala at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 26, 2022; Cromwell, Connecticut, USA; Sahith Theegala plays a shot from the first tee during the final round of the Travelers Championship golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

The 2022 The Open Championship is underway, and Sahith Theegala is in 13th position with a score of -3.

How to Watch Sahith Theegala at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Theegala's Statistics

Theegala has finished below par eight times, completed his day without a bogey twice and finished eight rounds with a better-than-average score over his last nine rounds played.

He has carded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score three times in his last nine rounds.

Theegala has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last nine rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day eight times.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 30 - July 3 John Deere Classic 16 -12 $97,803 June 23-26 Travelers Championship 2 -17 $738,700 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 53 +1 $20,387 June 2- 5 the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday 5 -6 $411,600

