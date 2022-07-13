How to Watch Sam Burns at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
After the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Sam Burns is in 55th position with a score of E.
How to Watch Sam Burns at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
- Live Stream on fuboTV:Start your free trial today!
Burns' Statistics
- Over his last seven rounds, Burns has finished below par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.
- He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.
- Burns has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
July 7-10
Genesis Scottish Open
66
+8
$17,168
June 23-26
Travelers Championship
MC
E
$0
June 16-19
U.S. Open
27
+5
$127,002
June 9-12
RBC Canadian Open
4
-14
$391,500
Regional restrictions apply.
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
Live Stream: FUBOTV
(Start your free trial today!)