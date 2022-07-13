How to Watch Sam Burns at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Jun 19, 2022; Brookline, Massachusetts, USA; Sam Burns plays his shot from the sixth tee during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

After the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship, Sam Burns is in 55th position with a score of E.

How to Watch Sam Burns at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Burns' Statistics

Over his last seven rounds, Burns has finished below par once, while also carding one bogey-free round and two rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last seven rounds.

Burns has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last seven rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings July 7-10 Genesis Scottish Open 66 +8 $17,168 June 23-26 Travelers Championship MC E $0 June 16-19 U.S. Open 27 +5 $127,002 June 9-12 RBC Canadian Open 4 -14 $391,500

