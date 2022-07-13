How to Watch Sam Horsfield at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel
Sam Horsfield is in 133rd position, with a score of +4, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).
How to Watch Sam Horsfield at The Open Championship
- Date: July 14-17, 2022
- TV: USA Network
- Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom
- Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)
Horsfield's Statistics
- Over his last five rounds, Horsfield has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.
- He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.
- Horsfield has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.
Recent Tournaments
|Date
|Tournament
|Finish
|Score
|Earnings
June 16-19
U.S. Open
MC
+6
$0
May 19-22
PGA Championship
MC
+9
$0
July 15-18
The Open Championship
67
+3
$26,900
How To Watch
July
13
2022
First Round
TV CHANNEL: USA Network
Time
/EST
