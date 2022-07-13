How to Watch Sam Horsfield at The Open Championship: Live Stream, TV Channel

Apr 22, 2022; Avondale, Louisiana, USA; Sam Horsfield plays from the fifth tee during the second round of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Sam Horsfield is in 133rd position, with a score of +4, following the first round of the 2022 The Open Championship at St Andrews Links (Old Course).

How to Watch Sam Horsfield at The Open Championship

Date: July 14-17, 2022

July 14-17, 2022 TV: USA Network

USA Network Location: Saint Andrews, United Kingdom

Saint Andrews, United Kingdom Course: St Andrews Links (Old Course)

Horsfield's Statistics

Over his last five rounds, Horsfield has not finished under par or with a below-average score once.

He has not finished any of his last five rounds with a top-10 score on the day.

Horsfield has ended up six or more shots behind the best score of the day in each of his last five rounds.

Recent Tournaments

Date Tournament Finish Score Earnings June 16-19 U.S. Open MC +6 $0 May 19-22 PGA Championship MC +9 $0 July 15-18 The Open Championship 67 +3 $26,900

